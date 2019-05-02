Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-bought-by-oppenheimer-co-inc.html.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.