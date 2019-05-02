Wynn Macau Ltd (WYNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of WYNMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 12,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

