Wowbit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $411,970.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Wowbit has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $411,970.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wowbit

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com . The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

