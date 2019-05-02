WorldCoin Reaches Market Cap of $604,122.00 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. WorldCoin has a market cap of $604,122.00 and $55.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.