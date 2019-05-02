World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,628,076 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

