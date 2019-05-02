World Acceptance (WRLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.51.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $137.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in World Acceptance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

