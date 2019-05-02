World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,381 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

