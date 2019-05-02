Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Shares Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $118.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $109.06. 13,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 412,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $765,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,839,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,081,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,710 shares of company stock worth $23,994,421. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Shares Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd-shares-up-0-1-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.