Wisepass Market Capitalization Tops $98,302.00 (PASS)

Wisepass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Wisepass has a total market capitalization of $98,302.00 and $0.00 worth of Wisepass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wisepass has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wisepass token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wisepass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00418852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00982514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00181218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wisepass Profile

Wisepass launched on May 31st, 2018. Wisepass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,176,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Wisepass is /r/WisePassICO . Wisepass’ official Twitter account is @wisepass_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wisepass’ official website is wisepass.co

Wisepass Token Trading

Wisepass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wisepass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wisepass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wisepass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wisepass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wisepass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.