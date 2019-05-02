William H. Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 62,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,678. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $664.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.
