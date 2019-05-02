William H. Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 62,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,678. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $664.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

