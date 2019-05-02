Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
