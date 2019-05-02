Whittier Trust Co. Has $720,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 193.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Assurant by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

NYSE AIZ opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $772,364,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

