Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NYSE:AL opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

