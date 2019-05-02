Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Announces Earnings Results

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLL stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,187,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,948. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Announces Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/whiting-petroleum-wll-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.