Whitbread (WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Numis Securities downgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,875 ($63.70) price target (up from GBX 4,720 ($61.68)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,037.50 ($65.82).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 4,482 ($58.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

In other news, insider Frank Fiskers bought 610 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($63.47) per share, with a total value of £29,627.70 ($38,713.84). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,891 ($63.91), for a total value of £162,038.83 ($211,732.43).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

