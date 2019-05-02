Whirlpool (WHR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.76. 811,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,181. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8,342.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,119,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

