Whirlpool (WHR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.08.
Shares of WHR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.76. 811,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,181. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8,342.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,119,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
