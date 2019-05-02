West Branch Capital LLC Has $599,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,749. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

