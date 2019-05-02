Weight Watchers International (WW) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday.
Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $105.73.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.