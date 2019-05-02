Weight Watchers International (WW) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.19 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

