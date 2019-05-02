Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stamps.com (STMP)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2019 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2019 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2019 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

4/16/2019 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/10/2019 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2019 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 599,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,716,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

