Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mobile Mini (MINI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) recently:

5/1/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world's leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini's network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers' storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. "

4/18/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/4/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/29/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/22/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/12/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

MINI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 159,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,336. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

