Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

