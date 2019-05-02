Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mackie boosted their price target on Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $245.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.90 and a beta of 1.57. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Shopify by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.