Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00011254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $324,469.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00430533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00967532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00180148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001382 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

