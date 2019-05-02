Waters (WAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported weak first quarter results due to adverse effects of currency fluctuations and softness in the demand environment. Further, macro-economic headwinds in Europe and China impacted the company’s top-line growth negatively. Notably, shares of Waters have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Further, sluggish spending by customers affected Waters’ performance in the pharmaceutical and industrial markets during the reported quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s strengthening growth initiatives and new product introductions are likely to aid it in gaining investors’ confidence in the near term. Also, growing momentum of its liquid chromatography systems remains a major positive. However, weak momentum across biomedical research customers remains an overhang.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.26.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $211.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 10,800 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $2,509,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 22,400 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $5,262,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,242 shares of company stock worth $12,267,384 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waters by 3,557.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waters by 188.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,432 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Waters by 2,038.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

