Vivint Solar (VSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Vivint Solar to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $100,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,700.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,297 shares of company stock worth $708,010. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivint Solar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vivint Solar worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

