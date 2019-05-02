Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Given a $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) received a $13.00 price objective from stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

VSTO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 9,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,308. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,610,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,719,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after buying an additional 622,129 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,001,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 199.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 401,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,179.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

