Virtu Financial LLC Has $79,000 Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 413,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

URG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $79,000 Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/virtu-financial-llc-has-79000-position-in-ur-energy-inc-urg.html.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.