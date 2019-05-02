Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $70.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.63. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.35.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

