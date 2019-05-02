Viewray (VRAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRAY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viewray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Viewray alerts:

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viewray has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.