VICI Properties (VICI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. VICI Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.50 EPS.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,612. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a current ratio of 162.32. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $22.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

