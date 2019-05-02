Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.35.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,261. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,624 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.75, for a total transaction of $1,022,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $658,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,893 shares of company stock worth $37,986,968. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

