Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after acquiring an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,016,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/versant-capital-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.