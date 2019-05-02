Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.69 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

