Vereit Inc (VER) Short Interest Down 25.1% in April

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,956,590 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the March 29th total of 33,332,311 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,027,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $313.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vereit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vereit by 121.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,718,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 942,954 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

