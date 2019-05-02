Vera Bradley (VRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 228,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.76. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $274,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $306,435.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

