Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ventas were worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,732,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 988,708 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,017,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,626,000 after purchasing an additional 539,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

