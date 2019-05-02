Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Raised by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-stake-raised-by-barry-investment-advisors-llc.html.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.