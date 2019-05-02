ValuEngine Upgrades Payment Data Systems (PYDS) to Buy

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYDS. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Payment Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PYDS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Payment Data Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payment Data Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of Payment Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $47,261.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

