ValuEngine Upgrades Green Dot (GDOT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 606,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Konrad Alt sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $115,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $338,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,112. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

