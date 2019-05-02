ValuEngine Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

