ValuEngine Lowers Southern Copper (SCCO) to Sell

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Southern Copper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 1,149,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,672. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,645,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $34,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 429,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 611,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 204,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

