ValuEngine Downgrades Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

NVLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,563. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.18. Novelion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novelion Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

