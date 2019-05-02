ValuEngine Downgrades Horizon Global (HZN) to Sell

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.54). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

