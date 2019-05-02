ValuEngine Downgrades ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
ELIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile
