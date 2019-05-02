ValuEngine Downgrades ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ELIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

