ValuEngine Downgrades aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Hold

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.01.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.45.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 573,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

