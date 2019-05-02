USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $29,866.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $2,381,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,279 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

