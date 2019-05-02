US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,986. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. US Foods has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in US Foods by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 436,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

