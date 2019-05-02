Unobtanium (UNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,876.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $113.26 or 0.02054601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $2,876.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.01 or 0.04984016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,324 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

