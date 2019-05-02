Universal Forest Products, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $278,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,427.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

