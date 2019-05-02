UMB Financial (UMBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial Corporation have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Further, it possesses a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter 2019 results reflected rise in revenues, partly offset by elevated provisions and expenses.UMB Financial remains committed to drive operating efficiency through several strategic objectives including improvement in revenues, capital management and investment in technology. Though persistently rising costs due to investments in newer technologies and building distribution networks remain a key headwind, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansions. However, significant exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

UMBF stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6,173.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.